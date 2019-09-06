To the editor:
Do we believe in heaven? Do we believe that a life well lived will be rewarded? And, can we make some basic assumptions about this place? Can we say definitively, that there are no liars there?
Can we assume that only the truthful reside therein?
Can we begin at this point and all agree that this is so; whether we are liberal or conservative, left or right, blue or red? Can’t we use this as our foundation going forward? Can’t we cut though the fog of two sides to every story, and divine the truth no matter where it leads us; even when it hurts?
Will we embrace the reality and see it for what it is?
Will we stand on principle and say; this is not right, or will we let it slide and simply let the lies go by unchallenged because we think the end justifies the means? Can we believers in God and goodness come together under this one unifying banner and reject the falsehoods and the attempts of those in power to hold onto and increase their power by any means; no matter how misleading? Will we as a nation succumb to the avalanche of false statements, or will we rise up and require that more honest people should lead us?
Will our America fall apart for the lack of the truth as other empires have gone before us?
Barry Close
Norton
