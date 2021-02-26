A rambling complaint at most
To the editor:
In her ”Vaccine management and messaging need a boost” diatribe in The Sun Chronicle (Opinion, Feb. 25) columnist Donna Perry wastes 7,000 words on one complaint.
Her distress with roll-out of vaccinating is understandable.
But her “muddled message” ascribed to Dr. Anthony Fauci for style is way off the mark. Fauci is an eminent expert who constantly states truth about a complex situation in pithy summaries that I can understand and will depend on. Give understanding a try Perry and reduce your rambling thoughts to 1,000 or less. Same advice goes to Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
