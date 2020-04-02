Act of kindness makes our day
To the editor:
During these difficult and unsure times, faith and humanity peaked.
While working in the pharmacy at CVS on Pleasant Street in Attleboro on March 26, a mystery woman in scrubs and wearing a mask delivered Dunkin’ Donuts Munchkins, a box of hot coffee, cups, lids and more. She left so quickly. We still don’t know who she is.
Random acts of kindness ... she exemplified that. It made our day and we all stopped in our tracks and realized the huge impact she had made. She made us shine that day.
One of the techs wanted to cry and do something for her. It was just what we needed to restore our faith in humanity. We are all in this together and we will prevail.
Thank you sweet stranger for such a wonderful gesture. In addition, the same day, a women called out of the blue just to thank us for being available during this time.
Stay safe and healthy. We are strong!
Kristen Sharpe
North Attleboro
