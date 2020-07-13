To the editor:
Pardon me, please, if I wax nostalgia for a moment or two. On the early evening of Thursday, June 25, I felt for a short while as if I had entered a tumbling time warp, and been catapulted back to our country’s finest, if all too brief, moments — the time of future change, the 60s. Also, with other caring, focused and fed-up people, young, old, and in-between, I was truly proud to be a part of what our America is truly supposed to be and represent, for each and every one of us.
I do not know who, on both sides, came up with this particular idea for a “roadside protest/rally.” But, the feeling being there was euphoric and gladdening. Across Pleasant Street, ironically, “on the right” (and totally wrong) were probably fewer than 50 Attleboro local Trumpsters.
By their presence and actions, they demonstrated clearly and concisely, what we have to stop in November and onward from this day forward.
Signs tell a tale and story. These are no different. The Trumpeting Trumpsters tightly wound, proceeded to wrap themselves warmly in their exclusive version of what the flag (American or Confederate) means to only them. They hoisted aloft campaign posters, and a few hand-scribbled slimy slogans.
One side had some familiar signs, also. These were “Black Lives Matter,” “All Lives Matter,” and one hand-lettered, which was extremely succinct, truthful and entirely apropos. It read, “We will support the “Blue,” “When They Stop Killing Our Black People.”
A couple of cops on motorcycles road by. There was, fortunately, no police presence. Thus, there was no trouble. Everyone, with no, or very few exceptions, wore masks and maintained physical distance. The drivers who went by, acted, as expected, and there were some surprises as well. One or two, about whom one may wonder, stuck their middle fingers out the window of the cars; no doubt trying to dry the heavily applied nail polish on their dangling digits. A few honorable passengers, flashed the “V” or Peace Sign to us as they passed by. After awhile, the rally broke up, we left for our homes, and the “righties” slunk back into their caves and hidey-holes.
This is, in many ways, almost a carbon copy of what many of the gatherings/rallies/meetings of the 1960s, some of which I attended, were like and all about. In the representative, constitutional democracy, which many of us are trying valiantly to save and preserve for those who man come after us, civil disagreements, expressions of varying opinions, rallies, and protests are all an integral part and parcel of what we are supposed to be all about.
From that past time, we can and should bring the best and the good to today. This will be the new legacy of those who have “been there, and done that” admirably!
David Daugman
Attleboro
