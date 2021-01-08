To the editor:
I got up this morning at the usual 6:30 time, went into the kitchen and got my coffee going and as I always do, went over to the kitchen window to watch my”birds as they surround their bird feeders.
Then comes the blue jay and chases the little guys away and after filling his face he leaves and the sparrows, wrens and chickadees come back. It fills my morning with great pleasure to watch them.
Then I remembered why sadness is forefront in my mind and thoughts. The birds are no help to me today. I still can’t fully process what happened in my nation’s capital.
In my lifetime, I don’t think I have ever felt such despair.
My religion tells me that light always outshines the darkness and hope and love is the answer, but today my heart is not hearing that, I only see the devastation on the grounds of the Capitol and oh, how that hurts me.
Please pray for our country and let’s try to love one another instead of hating people that don’t agree with our point of view.
Carol Fellini
Plainville
