To the editor:
Republican senators have voted to acquit the case against President Donald Trump after irrefutable evidence proved he instigated the insurrection against our nation. Five people were killed including one police officer, and 140 of his fellow officers were wounded. Hats off to the seven GOP senators who voted to convict.
Trump was clearly trying to overturn a legally held election. We all saw the riot going on. We learned that Trump was watching, too. It’s been reported he was gleeful at what he saw. Repeated callers pleaded with him to call for a stop to the mayhem, but he ignored them all. For over two hours he let it go on. The mob shouted “hang Mike Pence”, and he let it go on not caring if even the vice president and his family were killed.
Pence, Trump’s most loyal lackey over the last four years, was thrown under the bus. Trump never even called Pence o see how he was doing for five days.
Trump was let off on a technicality — that it was unconstitutional to impeach a president after he has left office. Of course, he could have been tried while he was still in office, but Mitch McConnell held that up untill after the inauguration. Old Mitch knows how to arrange things.
Forty-three Republican senators, some of whom openly participated in the big lie, voted for fascism over democracy. They voted for tyranny over freedom. Why? Perhaps they were afraid of Trump’s base. Perhaps big money donors wanted it this way, or perhaps they’re courting his base for a future run at the White House for themselves. Who knows?
I think of our soldiers — from the American Revolution to today — who put their lives on the line for this country.
I can’t help but compare their sacrifice with the cowards called GOP senators.
What the Republicans did by acquitting Trump was to let him loose to start campaigning again with his rallies and his inflammatory rhetoric. He has his “news” networks willing to spread his conspiracies. He has his talking heads widening the divide.
We have not seen the last of Trump. He’ll continue to be a dagger to the heart of our democracy.
Barry Close
Norton
