Blame falls on the US Senate
To the editor:
Once again the Republican-run Senate lacks the intestinal fortitude to fulfill its obligation to the American people.
In their fear of the angry myopic voter and an unsound reality TV star for president, they have started a political winter for America.
To allow a manipulative tyrant to dictate testimony and documents in their trial must make them proud. That is if their parents wanted them to be weak!
They will still get the vote of the common angry American who lives vicariously through this president, but voters who look at the molestation of our great American institution and process will rise to the cause come the 2020 election.
Their decision didn’t really come as a surprise with quotes like “It’s unlikely they will want to remove from power a representative of their party based on what are, in my opinion, completely fabricated reasons” that they came to their conclusion. That quote was made by Vladimir Putin. Let’s look forward to the 2020 election America, that’s if Trump allows one!
Raymond Dufresne
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.