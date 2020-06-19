To the editor:
Plainville could float a municipal bond to cover this year’s expenses or find another way to fund the current shortfall from the state. I’m not interested in paying another $750 a year for no services. The town government is awful, I have my own septic and well, and no kids in school. I’m not sure having a police department is a plus in this day and age either.
Also, because Plainville thought the Plainridge Casino was going to be some kind of windfall and it never was.
Selectmen voted itself a new multi-million dollar set of offices, blowing a budget they never really had. And now the state isn’t throwing Plainville money because the state’s tax base is eroded thanks to the pandemic.
So instead of being fiscally responsible, selectmen are using school teachers and other town employees as human shields as they whine for more money.
They are forced to lay people off because they weren’t fiscally prudent and now property owners have to come up with even more money in property taxes to make up for the board’s bad decisions.
They could have repaired existing buildings. They could have waited until the casino showed a profit then saved up for new town offices. They could have voted in a municipal bond to pay for the new offices. But they did none of these things.
Now they are holding underpaid teachers and other town staff hostage for more money. It’s despicable and irresponsible.
Melinda Johnson
Plainville
