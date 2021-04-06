Something to sleep on
To the editor:
I think I understand why Russell Morin has a hard time sleeping. (“Thoughts that are good for the soul ... and sleep,” Voice of the Public, April 2)
Someone who concludes that the minority should rule must be one who feels beset on all sides.
One who must feel that the majority is oppressive and that we would be better off being ruled by the minority. This kind of autocratic thinking, if it goes unchecked, is what leads to fascism and eventual suppression of a growing majority by an ever-shrinking minority. That is the nature of fascism; it survives on an “us vs. them” mentality. And, the “us” have to keep looking for more of the “them.”
There is a famous poem by the German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoller entittled “First they came ...” that explains this very well. The last line is “Then they came for me, and by that time no one was left to speak.”
No, Mr. Morin, our founding fathers did not give us minority rule. They gave us a Constitutional democracy. This means that the majority rules, but the rights of all — including the minority — are protected by the Constitution.
And one more thing, please leave God out of it. Do not presume that God or those who love God agree with you.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.