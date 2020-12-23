To the editor:
A plethora of news coverage compellingly confirms that democracy continues to be faced with uncertainty and grave challenges in the transfer of power.
In the presence of uncertainty, divisiveness and anguish, we find ourselves in a season that ushers in an atmosphere of love and hope, independent of spiritual, religious, or existential orientation.
The time leading up to Christmas is known as Advent. It originated in the fourth century when converts to Christianity prepared through inner purification to be baptized. Over the centuries, it came to represent anticipation of divine presence.
Advent, in its most universal context, is a unifying passage at a transformational time in our country and world. We can each make choices to take responsibility for the change that we long for through rising into our unique purpose in contributing to the larger whole.
It is a sacred moment, rich with hope and miraculous possibilities.
Adair MacKay
Amherst
