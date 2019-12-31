To the editor:
A time to work, a time to play, perhaps for some, a time to pray?
I am and always have been against any type of hatred, bigotry, and discrimination — no matter who is the perpetrator, or who is/are the victim(s). I will be the first to admit that, like everyone else, sometimes my best efforts to treat everyone fairly and equally may fall short of the mark. This is a general human failing. I feel especially strongly concerning the necessary separation of church and state, and especially of the efforts of pseudo-religious zealots to ram their beliefs, at school, at work, or anywhere else, down everyone else’s craw.
A legitimate complaint has been made, about the curtailing of some after-school activities, and/or the instituting of fees for participating in these activities. Yet, some pseudo-religious pontificates, completely ignoring our Constitution, have done everything in their power to try to legitimize after-school “faith groups and meetings.” This is both illegal, and discrimination of the worst possible sort. It is intolerance at its most insidious!
I have recently read, in the latest edition of the magazine Wired, of yet another type of religious pandering and discrimination against everyone at a particular place of employment, who is not a practitioner of a certain religion — in America, a minority religion at that. As some of us are probably quite aware, Amazon is a major employer. They have a “fulfillment center” located in Minnesota. Many of the employees there are legal American citizens, whose origin is Somalia. Their practicing religion is Islam; they are Muslims. There is no union at any Amazon workplace. Because of the abominable working conditions there, some of the workers, supported by a certain elected legislator, met with management and came to an agreement on certain issues.
I have been gainfully employed in both the public and private sectors. During the time I was working, to the best of my knowledge, no employee of the Jewish faith was ever given time off during the working day to read sc rolls, or carry out services there. Also, no Catholic was ever given time off at work to conduct or participate in a Mass, a Novena, or pray and use the Rosary. I am a Northern Baptist. I was never given time at work to pray, read the Good Book, or partake in communion or any Baptist religious service. Ditto for practicing agnostics and atheists. However, the eastern African, Somali, Muslims were given time off during the work day, to say their prayers — as often as a total of five times in all, during the day.
I am all for practicing of religion, and I am not “irreligious.”
However, there is a reason why churches, synagogues, and mosques, among other religious edifices, exist. And, there is a most valid reason to keep religious practices only there. There is and always must be, a place for everything, with everything in its place.
David Daugman
Attleboro
