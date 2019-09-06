To the editor:
After reading the letter by Paul Ruzanski, (“The never-ending assault on Trump is absurd,” Aug. 28) I can agree with him that our government needs to spend more time discussing and making laws instead of bickering and complaining. They are wasting valuable time while many world events are occurring.
However, if he wants us to stop criticizing the president, he should consider the following:
Why does the president spend so much of his time on Twitter with name calling, criticisms, and self-praise?
Why are the farmers who supported him turning away from him now due to the tariffs?
Why does the stock market fluctuate so much depending on his impulsive and changing global economic decisions?
Why does President Trump think he knows everything about every topic including the world economy, climate change, immigration, world politics?
Why does he support dictator leaders (Putin, Kim Jung Un) and not our own allies?
Why does he constantly remind us that he is the BEST president in the entire history of the United States?
Why has he had more turn-over of cabinet members and advisers of any president?
I agree with Mr. Ruzanski that we should not be criticizing or “assaulting” President Trump so much.
But the president is getting what he gives every day. If he showed more cooperation and respect for his colleagues, he might get some in return. A true leader does not need to belittle people, he needs to encourage them and support them.
Sandra Esmond
Foxboro
