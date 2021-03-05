A variety of opinions is a good thing
To the editor:
Lately, some readers of the Opinion Page have taken exception to a couple of the regular weekly columnists, feeling the Democrats’ motives and the facts surrounding various issues have been misrepresented, if not outright distorted. For conservatives, it may seem like the shoe is finally on the other foot.
For example, during his tenure, President Donald Trump’s policies did much to aid traditionally Black universities and colleges, as well as Black-owned businesses, but he was regularly portrayed by critics as an irredeemable racist, as were his supporters, many of whom also voted for President Barack Obama hoping he would help heal racial divides in our nation.
Generally speaking, as with their more liberal counterparts, there are many articulate, measured conservative columns, some that are middling in this area, and yes, some that rely on name-calling and demonization of their opponents’ opinions. Time permitting, it can be educational to expose oneself to a variety of viewpoints, including ones that don’t always jibe with your worldview.
Last summer, many Democrat politicians openly encouraged the violence that resulted in the most costly riots in American history. I respectfully disagree that any of that sort of thing has occurred in “The Sun Chronicle,” editorial page columns, so in this case, censorship and cancellation are not the way to go.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
