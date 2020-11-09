To the editor:
With all due respect to Ned Bristol, no matter how otherwise “good” a person might be, a vote for Donald Trump is a deplorable act. Even if you’re not personally verbally or in action racist, a vote for Trump accepts his racism as just fine with you. Deplorable.
A vote for Trump says his constant lying doesn’t matter. (Yes, all politicians lie/overstate, but he makes things up wholesale). Deplorable.
A vote for Trump says that more than 235,000 dead Americans from the coronavirus is acceptable to you because money is more important than lives. Or that when asked to comfort the nation, Trump yelled at a reporter, called him terrible, or when he told another reporter he takes no responsibility for responding to the pandemic.
Endorsing this lack of leadership, ignoring the suffering of so many is deplorable.
Justify a vote for Trump anyway you want, it still tells me all I need to know about you. That no matter what your reason was, any of which may be legitimate on their own, you’re accepting racism, sexism, predatory behavior, denial of responsibility, and lack of caring about anything but himself.
More than 70 million Americans made this deplorable choice.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.