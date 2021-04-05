To the editor:
In another shockingly abysmal essay (“Climate protection or more nanny state?” Opinion, April 2) Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley has managed to use his 600+ words to say nothing concrete about his subject, tough this time around he went out of his way to actually cite reality briefly, in the form of proposed climate change legislation.
Foley does a great job of sketching out a sliver of a bill, then goes off the rails, as is his wont.
I am absolutely unable to see how these provisions amount to “a liberal foray into wealth redistribution based on state control of everything in the Commonwealth”
Everything?! This is alarmist, irresponsible language that has no basis in reality and only serves to incite. It has no place in a public forum because it is worthless.
If only it stopped there: Foley then manages somehow conclude that enacting climate change legislation in the first place is silly — the environment, he figures, is going to do what it’s going to do!
Let’s get something straight: Climate change is real, it’s caused by human activity, and it needs desperately to be addressed. These are not opinions, they are statements of scientific fact. That Foley reduces these notions to either “pandering” or nonsense is incredibly disconcerting.
I do not believe he is capable of forming genuine arguments.
It’s time to give his column space to someone who can do something of quality with them.
Jean Sanson
Attleboro
