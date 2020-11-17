To the editor:
Bob Foley’s column is a welcome relief to the Opinion Page.
His column on Nov. 13 (Buyer’s Remorse) was 100% on target.
Foley clearly stated a number of folks interviewed said they wanted Medicare for all to become the law of the land, which is a fact.
Many on the far left talk about Medicare for all and provide zero details. Foley provided some facts as why MFA would be an unaffordable disaster.
Some months back I submitted similar details regarding Medicare and how at current necessary coverage the cost for a family of four would be $17,784 per year.
Not sure this is affordable for most families.
Now on The Sun Chronicle’s Nov. 16 Opinion Page we have to see the garbage opinion from Dave Kane of Rhode Island. (“Who exactly has Buyer’s Remorse”).
Kane’s opinion is nothing more than a disgusting rant of insults and childish name calling directed at Foley. Grow up Kane.
He refers to Foley as needing a course in English vocabulary, calls him “Boo Hoo Bob” and under Foley’s hat is “an empty shell.”
Gee Dave, do you understand that just about 74 million people agree with Foley?
The only positive thing I got out of Kane’s opinion was to make sure I don’t tune into WARA at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
