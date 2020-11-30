A warm welcome to Bob Foley from this lefty
To the editor:
I congratulate Bob Foley on his new stature as a conservative columnist. I worked with Foley for a few years and got to know him as someone with integrity and character. We got along well despite opposite political views. We even co-authored a letter making fun of our differences while proclaiming what we have in common: being American.
In his last two columns I see he’s got an early start with his criticism of President-elect Joe Biden. Go Bob Go! Politics usually generates more heat than light. But I hope Foley, and other conservatives, can shed light on what baffles me, as well as many progressives.
Foley wore the uniform, and while doing so, pledged to defend the Constitution, the core of which is the vote. Every citizen has a vote and collectively we choose the leaders we want to represent us.
President Donald Trump has every right to demand recounts, but that’s not all he’s doing. He is actively seeking to subvert the people’s decision by tossing out tens of thousands of legally cast votes. Some Republican leaders are starting to speak out, but there is silence from most. I am surprised that the president’s supporters have nothing to say when he undermines the most fundamental American principle we have.
Conservatives have long asked to be represented better in The Sun Chronicle. Railing against socialism is easy, but I’d like to hear why it’s OK to overturn the people’s decision.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
