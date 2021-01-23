Of winners, of losers
To the editor:
I just finished reading the poem by Amanda Gorman (“The Hill We Climb”) and the essay by Bob Foley (“What is reality?”) that were published side-by-side in the Opinion page of The Sun Chronicle’s Jan. 22 edition.
There could not have been two more contrasting views of America today.
The “skinny black girl descended from slaves” hit a home run while the old white guy attempted a bunt and got called out at first.
Robert Saquet
Mansfield
Of hope, of conspiracy
To the editor:
I am not usually one for writing letters but after scanning through the Jan. 22 edition of The Sun Chronicle, I had to put in my two cents.
I read the beautiful poem that was written and read at the inauguration of Joe Biden by Amanda Gorman — “The Hill We Climb” — which was truly inspiring and gives such a feeling of hope.
You then place beside it an opinion by Bob Foley who still thinks the election was stolen. (“What is the reality?”)
It’s time to stop the ridiculous accusations of the few who still believe this election was a hoax.
Please, Sun Chronicle, stop giving this guy a platform, we do not care or approve of what he thinks.
Steven Gousie
Rehoboth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.