Once again, a woman is stripped of credit
To the editor:
It never ceases to irritate me to read an article about scientists James Watson and Francis Crick’s “discovery” of the double-helix structure of DNA. (“Today’s Highlight in History,” The Sun Chronicle, Page A8)
Well, here is the real deal.
British scientist Rosalind Franklin brilliantly produced an X-ray of the molecular structure of DNA, using X-ray crystallography. At this point Watson and Crick hadn’t a clue to its structure.
A sneaky male colleague in Franklin’s lab provided Watson and Crick a look-see at the DNA photo #51 and her unpublished data. Did she know? History says, not likely.
As a result, Watson and Crick published a paper regarding this info in 1953. Eventually, Watson and Crick and another scientist, Maurice Wilkins, shared the 1962 Nobel Prize for describing DNA’s double-helix structure.
Franklin died in 1958, making her ineligible for a Nobel Prize. Watson and Crick got the credit.
Gail Boone
Wrentham
