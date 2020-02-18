To the editor:
Many, regardless of political party, understand rights to be from God that cease where they interfere with rights of others. Our just government protects rights, it does not confer them. Our society has determined that an expectant mother has the sole weighty responsibility and consequence for the decision to continue or end her pregnancy.
It seems, that decision has become even more difficult as information regarding discernible infant development becomes obvious at increasingly earlier stages.
In George W. Rhodes Feb. 3 article, Congressional candidate Jesse Mermell proclaims that “Abundant Hope and others like it try to confuse women about their options when they become pregnant and specifically steer them away from abortions” as if that’s a bad thing. (“Mermell releases reproductive rights agenda in Attleboro,” in The Sun Chronicle. Feb. 4, Page A1)
Is abortion a first or last resort? Full disclosure, I have no affiliation with Abundant Hope and don’t speak for them. We are fortunate to benefit from their work in The Sun Chronicle area without government funding. They support young woman before and after their pregnancy decisions, regardless of the outcome, including post birth or abortive recovery support.
Mermell, a former VP at Massachusetts Planned Parenthood, came to Attleboro to confront Abundant Hope and proclaim that “if elected her goal would be to “deny federal funding for those operations and others throughout the country.”
Is it hypocritical not to include Planned Parenthood in that proclamation? Some argue that Planned Parenthood is a resource, giving unbiased advice but it’s no secret they not only “steer” toward but provide abortions with significant government funding.
I contend Mermell’s anger is not with Abundant Hope but with America’s attitudinal shift, regarding abortion and its consequences. Many support Roe v. Wade, but the decision is no longer as obvious as it may have once been. This is about providing the pros and cons regarding a women decision, not denying them legality to make it.
Is Mermell’s real agenda to be the most extreme in a crowded Democrat field. Do we want a congresswoman who is hostile to a small nonprofit that benefits our area?
Jim Darragh
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.