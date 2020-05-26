To the editor:
In 1942, the lifeline of our national help to our allies was in trouble. What few cargo ships and Navy ships we had in our Atlantic Ocean were hunted down by German subs. The North Atlantic Ocean from America to England was a death run for cargo ships.
Our federal government had a problem to solve. It called on the seven states with shipyards and an American by the name of Kaiser to build more ships than all German submarines in our Atlantic Ocean.
With the government’s help, and that of the American workforce, Mr. Kaiser built a cargo ship every 30 days. They were called Liberty Ships.
In the year 1944 and the month of April, I boarded one of those Liberty Ships along with nine U.S. Coast Guard shipmates. Also aboard the ship were American soldiers, ammunition, 30 U.S. jeeps, all heading for England. This convoy with many Liberty Ships made it safely. Thank you America.
Now, let’s see the federal government and all America’s workforce solve our coronavirus health problem in 2020.
Robert Stoops
Attleboro
