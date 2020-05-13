To the editor:
Shame!
Since the start of the pandemic The Sun Chronicle has prominently provided on page A1 or A2 a chart stating the number of COVID-19 cases and the unfortunate deaths in area towns.
For the majority of the month no deaths were identified for more than half of the towns. Suddenly on April 29, three towns began “reporting” the number of deaths along with their case totals. One area town reported “0” the day before and “11” on Wednesday. Why?
The Sun Chronicle and most local towns have done an excellent job communicating the facts and offering strong guidance to the community during this public health crisis, except in this case.
The lack of providing reliable information is a major public health risk as a “0” may give the reader a false sense of safety and they may believe their suburban town is not as impacted. They may be less likely to wear masks, stay away from at-risk loved ones or stay home. Eleven cases clearly changes that view.
The Sun Chronicle should have reported an N/R (for not reported) or N/A (for not available) until the town literally reported a number.
Mayors, town managers and town administrators should be aware of how the data they report is used and when they read a “0” in the paper they should immediately seek to correct it or actually report it!
This is unacceptable and may have put the community at unnecessary risk.
Steve Schoonveld
Mansfield
