To the editor:
This is an open letter to Jack Sweeney and the other Attleboro High School students who opened their hearts and their wallets to honor a hard worker and good friend. (“These boots were made for giving,” front page, Jan. 7)
Good job! Keep reaching out to others, keep helping those in need, we need more of you in our world. Do not be disheartened by those who would try to poke holes in your good intentions.
You will always encounter those who make themselves feel better by belittling or dismissing the good work of others. That is a sad truth. But do not let their misery impact the goodness that is in your hearts.
I am proud of you; your community is proud of you. Keep up the good work.
Lisa Nelson
Attleboro
