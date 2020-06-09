In America, all lives should matter
To the editor:
I find it ironic, and extremely saddening, that what appears to be organized protests, marches, demonstrations take place anytime the death of a black American results from a confrontation with a white American.
Yet, these uprisings do not occur when a death results from a confrontation between black-on-black, black-on-white, or white-on-white.
It’s tragic enough to know that a death of any American occurred at the hands of another (regardless of race/nationality) but, these uprisings result far too often in chaos, mayhem, destruction and additional deaths.
As a nation, would we not be far better off to join hands and work together to elect representatives who believe in applying the current laws to investigate, indict, prosecute, hold accountable those individuals whose actions result in the needless death? In those instances where our laws need to be amended, our elected officials should be held responsible to make the changes for the benefit of all Americans or we replace these officials at the ballot box.
We are the only ones who can make this happen. The fact is that all lives matter and not merely the lives of a select group.
It’s time we realize the truth that we should be, and are, better than what we see in the news on a daily basis.
Richard M. Kieltyka
North Attleboro
