To the editor:
Thank you for the amusement of reading Kathryn Martone’s letter to the editor (“Columnist insults hard-working teachers everywhere,” Voice of the people, Sept. 16).
It always makes me giggle when I see that an opinion writer thinks that their opinion is the only one that matters.
I am not a big fan of Mike Kirby’s writings. I usually skip his column. But, I can’t for the life of me, understand why a contributor would demand that this newspaper ban any and all views with which they disagree.
Do these people really think that their subscription fee bestows on them the title of Opinion Page Editor? Do they think that their weekly $5.50 gives them the right to censor or delete any opposing views? Do they honestly believe that they have the right to block me from seeing any and all points of view offered?
Ms. Martone, if you don’t like what you’re reading, stop. If you disagree, write a reply that speaks to the message rather than threatening the messenger. Personally attacking a writer only shows that you have no true knowledge or understanding of either side of the issue being debated and it makes you look foolish.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
