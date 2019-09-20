Amazing! He’s running!
To the editor:
Seems the Kennedy kid is ready to ascend to the family, ancestral Massachusetts Senate seat.
I have little interest in his so-called progressive ideas and money wasting agenda but I do have one question.
When he appears on TV, why is it that he always seems to be out of breath? That’s what one might expect from his opponent Senator Ed Markey who looks to be older than the first three feet of dirt but not a 30-something.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
