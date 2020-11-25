To the editor:
Both houses of the state legislature have just voted to inappropriately insert a “policy amendment” into the state budget proposal. It’s called “budget amendment 180” and it would:
Effectively remove parental consent for girls under 18 to get an abortion. Parents would be left in the dark about a risky and grave life-altering decision;
Remove the requirement that an abortionist save the life of a baby born alive during a botched abortion by changing the requirement that the abortionist “shall” take all reasonable steps to save the life of the baby to only requiring life-saving equipment be in the room but with no obligation to use it;
Leave the decision to allow an abortion, even a late-term abortion, to the “best medical judgment” of the profit-seeking abortionist as opposed to the current legal standard of the life and health of the mother;
Allow less-qualified nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and midwives to perform “risky abortions as late as 24 weeks of pregnancy, which is considered major surgery” (RenewMaCoalition).
There are some 18,000 babies routinely aborted in Massachusetts every year, mostly Black babies by a factor of four. And yet, if this amendment becomes law, these numbers will only increase. I hope that even those who identify as “pro-choice” will find this amendment to be absolutely unacceptable, and that they will contact their legislators and the governor as soon as possible to prevent its passage.
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton
