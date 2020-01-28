To the editor:
The people of the United States believe we live in a just society. It is part of the unspoken narrative that we share as Americans. Whether the facts reflect this as truth, Americans believe that we always strive for justice.
Every story, movie, TV show-fiction or non-fiction, make the case for justice as part of the American way. This is why the polls indicate that most Americans want a fair and just impeachment trial that presents all of the evidence.
The president believes that he could shoot someone in full view on 5th Avenue and get away with it, however, once the back story of the victim is revealed and the evidence presented, he might not.
Americans may not fully understand the threat posed to our country by withholding military funds to our ally, Ukraine, however, we are vigilant regarding injustice. We want to see the evidence that indicates whether the president willingly withheld the military funds for political gain.
Justice is one of the principles that we believe America stands for.
Not only is Democracy, as we know it, at stake with the outcome of this vote by the Senate to allow all of the evidence, so also is the socially agreed upon story of Americans as a just people and country.
As a result, this impeachment process is not only creating a Constitutional crisis, but also an existential crisis concerning a new definition of integrity and justness in America.
Renne Proulx
Attleboro
