To the editor:
As tax revenues collapse and with the Trump administration and Senator Mitch McConnell’s vows to let states and their communities go bankrupt, it is now time to look to better ways for Massachusetts to fend off disastrous actions that will be needed to overcome the damage that COVID-19 will inflict on our economy.
According to Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia and Sun Chronicle letter writer Richard M. Klieltyka — as well as others — cities and towns will see large shortfalls in revenue, much worse than during the Great Recession. Homeowners will likely see large real estate tax increases year over year — lager than 2.5% as it is the overall tax rate, not individual tax rate, that cannot increase more than 2.5% without an override.
Services will be cut, jobs will be lost and if a town or the state enters bankruptcy, pensions could be cut like they were in Pawtucket and Central Falls a decade ago.
Towns could be forced to liquidate assets like roads, water, sewer, electric systems, ambulance services, etc. Hedge funds would purchase these systems from desperate municipalities at a fraction of their actual cost and proceed to squeeze every last penny out by providing poor services at astronomical prices.
This scenario is a Wall Street dream to capture monopolies that can be used to extract the wealth of entire communities and even a state. When McConnell talks about states being irresponsible this is what he is really talking about.
When a state gets into financial trouble, like every state is going to end up, according to experts, McConnell has set the stage for Wall Street to swoop in and use the power of the Federal Reserve to take all our hard-earned taxpayer paid infrastructure and hand it to over Wall Street.
The largest transfer of wealth in history happened during The Great Recession.
We do not have to play Wall Street’s game. The state of could, and should, open a state-owned bank using its existing resources and leveraging those resources for the benefit of the state. Presently these state resources are leveraged by Wall Street and used against the Commonwealth. Many states are looking into opening such banks including California.
North Dakota has been operating a such a bank for a 100 years and has never had a financial crisis, not even during the depression.
A state owned bank would be to Massachusetts what the Federal Reserve is to Wall Street commercial banks.
Owen Geoghegan
Norton
