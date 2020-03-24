An ego-driven sheriff could end up making pandemic even worse
To the editor:
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is wrong in not discharging non-violent prisoners in the face of Covid-19.
His arguments that the prison is capable of caring for and protecting inmates during this pandemic is ego-fostered, and ludicrous.
Dedicated medical institutions are not able to handle a pandemic like this. Despite the fact that he thinks of himself as a miracle worker, he is not. He and the jail will be overwhelmed when the infection hits.
Though I know it has never been first on his list, but the health of his charges is at stake here. The released inmates can be tracked with GPS ankle units, until it is safe to re-incarcerate them.
Paul Miles-Matthias, MD
Seekonk
