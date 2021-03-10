To the editor:
This is an open letter to state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro:
Sen. Feeney:
You stated that we were “in uncharted territory” and that “there was no playbook for this” pandemic. That sir, is pure bunk.
The state had worked on a plan for over 20 years, ever since the anthrax scares earlier this century. It was scrapped and the task was given, in a no bid contract fashion, to the newly formed, private companies, CIC Health and Curative. These companies removed the 360+ local- public health agencies in Massachusetts, from vaccine distribution. Why? Insider work?
Please, 1) get your facts straight, and 2) tell us why the governor chose newly formed, expensive, private companies to do what the state was already prepared to do.
Sincerely,
Paul Miles-Matthias, MD
Seekonk
