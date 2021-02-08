And how are we going to fuel all these electric cars?
To the editor:
Can I take exception to the assumptions behind The Sun Chronicles’ euphoric announcement that “within 15 years — if pending legislation gains a foothold — every car sold in Massachusetts will have to be electric?” (“A jumpstart for car culture,” Opinion, Feb. 6)
The corollary truth about going electric that seems to go unmentioned or ignored is the question of how exactly we are going to find enough electricity to power those cars? We now have around 6.5 million registered cars in the six New England states. During times of intense summer heat or bitter winter cold our electric grid is stretched to its limits, barely avoiding brownouts. Try plugging 3 or 4 million cars a night into that grid and then make a calculated decision as to whether you are going to drive your car or heat/cool your home. In addition, I have seen no conjectures as to how that electric power can be generated on a green energy model without clear cutting Vermont and New Hampshire and paving them with solar panels. This does not even begin to calculate the cost of building the infrastructure to plug in all of these vehicles.
Remember, too, that in New England we pay the highest electric rates in the country. Presently our gas prices are not unfavorable when compared with many other areas in the county.
In a near future with only electric vehicles available the cost of living here will skyrocket even further. Under our current local cost for electricity, no reasonable person would build an all electric home.
If the Biden administration’s energy policies are all enacted, it is possible that gas will be a dollar a gallon or more by the end of the first year of his presidency. This would be a cruel tax on middle- and lower-class workers trying to get to work or attempting to stay warm in their homes.
We will be no closer to moving off the oil-based economy but will only be importing the stuff from halfway around the world. It will make for great virtue signaling however.
Paul Andrews
North Attleboro
