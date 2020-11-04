And seven months later ...
To the editor:
The Peter Gay column from Nov. 2 was a odd combination of sadness and humor. (“The most important vote of our lifetime,” Opinion)
He admits that he voted for Donald Trump in 2016. He then lists what began to change his mind.
Gay writes, “He started to lose me when he mocked a reporter’s physical disability.” I thought even less of Trump when the Access Hollywood tape surfaced a couple of months later.” The final straw, he says, “ was when Trump refused to criticize white supremacist after they marched through Charlottesville, Va., carrying torches, seven months after he took office.”
So it took seven months for this pseudo pundit to see the forest. Gay must have missed Trump’s remarks disparaging Gold Star families, his challenge of President Barrack Obama’s citizenship, the proposed banning of Muslims, and the insult of all Mexicans in the announcement of his candidacy for president.
It is obvious from his writing that Gay is not just a slow learner, but also a slow typist. He didn’t offer his charmingly, clueless assessment until the weekend before Election Day. To paraphrase, an old adage, little Peter is a dollar short and 1,460 days too late!
Dave Kane
Johnson, R.I.
