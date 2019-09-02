To the editor:
Political candidates for president are proposing Medicare for all. But of course zero details as to exactly how this would work. Are they talking about Medicare as we know it today?
There are hundreds of questions to be answered. How would poor or low-income families pay for Medicare? Retired seniors on Medicare are going broke paying for health care.
With the co-pays and deductibles that come with Medicare it’s a must that you also have a Medicare supplemental insurance plan. And you also need a separate Part D or prescription drug plan. None of these include dental which would be another insurance plan you can purchase. So at this point we have Medicare averaging $134.50 per month, per person. A Medicare supplement plan which averages $200 a month per person. Without a good Medicare supplement plan your co-pays and deductibles can easily reach many thousands of dollars. Just the 20 percent Medicare doesn’t cover can drain your savings with a single illness.
When one day in the hospital for a single procedure can run more than $40,000 that 20 percent co-pay adds up quickly. And a serious illness will run hundreds of thousands of dollars. Then your will prescription drug plan can run from $36 to hundreds per month depending on the plan that works for you. And you can still pay thousands out-of-pocket on prescription co-pays. So for a family consisting of two, we are at $741 per month ($8,892 per year) just for insurance. None of this includes dental which can be a major expense. Just the routine cleanings for two people will average more than $600 per year. And should you need a root canal which usually means a post and crown your looking at more than $3,000.
One of my questions would be if there are four members in the family does the $741 become $1,482 per month ($17,784 per year)? I believe a large portion of the population can’t afford these amounts.
On Aug. 16, an article appeared in The Sun Chronicle regarding questions concerning “Medicare for all plans.” One statement in the article stated: “Advocates for a Medicare for all system say it would lower health care cost for individuals because they wouldn’t have to pay premiums or most out-of-pocket cost.”
What? So who would pay the premiums and out-of-pocket cost? Why are retired seniors paying for premiums and mega amounts for co-pays, deductibles and prescription drugs? Where do I sign up for this “free” health care? My last pet peeve would be the use of the word “free.” Nothing is free. The truth is someone else pays, just not you. The United States health care system is more than sick and is actually on its death bed.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
