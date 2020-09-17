To the editor:
Yet another bombshell about President Trump emerged recently when “The Atlantic” published an article alleging that he disparaged our troops in strong terms.
I would wager that the article, despite its impressive number of four anonymous sources, did little to change the minds of either those who loathe or who support the man. For the latter, the fact that the “bombshell” was at least two years old but being released now (shades of the “Access Hollywood” tape), that non-Trump fan John Bolton who was actually there denied hearing such insults, and that no one was willing to speak on record, even though in doing so, they would surely be lauded as heroic by the left, disqualified the likelihood this was true.
Or it could be a case of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” since the past four years have given us endless “bombshells” that turned out to be less than explosive, though we were constantly assured that “the walls were closing in,” and Trump would soon be history.
“The Atlantic” further got its panties into a twist after Trump was nominated (for the second time) for the Nobel Peace Prize last week, and published a piece on why the Nobel Peace Prize should be abolished. (I wonder if former President Obama, who also received one, would agree.)
They followed that up with a classy veiled threat that if Joe Biden lost, the violence by Democrats would continue. Shades of Veruca Salt’s, “If I don’t get what I am after/ I’m going to scream.” Unlike the anonymous allegations against Trump, I suspect that’s closer to the truth.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
