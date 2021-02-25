To the editor:
I see that Dave Kane is still exhibiting acute symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome ("Limbaugh was a misogynyst, bigot," Voice of the Public, Feb. 22)
As with most leftists, he’s unable to separate the accomplishments from the public persona. Both President Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh made many positive contributions to our country.
I do, however, have great respect for Kane’s honesty. Limbaugh hosted his talk radio for nearly 40 years and he was nationally syndicated. As Kane has pointed out, he has been a talk radio host for 50 years and he broadcasts on a small, local AM station. I’m sure that his opinion of Limbaugh is motivated by a keen desire to clarify the record.
Full disclosure: I do not listen to WARA.
Ed Schagrin
Rehoboth
