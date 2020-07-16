Media has its own agenda
To the editor:
When Bill Clinton visited Mount Rushmore during his bid for re-election in 1996, ABC news called it a placeholder where American ingenuity and creativity came together and formed an amazing American accomplishment.
In 2008 when Barrack Obama campaigned at Mount Rushmore, CNN called Mount Rushmore a majestic site that every president should visit.
Bernie Sanders campaigned at Mount Rushmore in 2016 and said he was humbled to be in the presence of four of the greatest American presidents. CNN said it was awe-inspiring.
President Donald Trump delivers a great speech from Mount Rushmore in 2020 and CNN calls it a celebration of white supremacy and that Trump is standing before two former slave owners on land that was wrestled away from Native Americans.
Thankful that Trump opened our eyes to the amazing amount of fake and agenda-driven news fed to American citizens every day. To anyone paying attention, it’s heartbreaking as well as disgusting.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
