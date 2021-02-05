To the editor:
Regarding the opinions expressed in the editorial “Protecting democracy” (Our view, Feb. 4).
The United States Constitution provides for the removal of the president from office by means of impeachment by the House of Representatives for high crimes and misdemeanors and conviction by the Senate.
Since the voters have already removed Donald Trump from office through the electoral process, any action by the Senate would be superfluous.
If the goal of the adherents of impeachment is to prevent the former president from occupying the office in the future, there is recourse through the Federal Court system. Since the impeachment alleges that Donald Trump committed a crime, the federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia could impanel a grand jury to consider an indictment under U.S. Code Title 18, Section 2383 — Rebellion or insurrection: “Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”
Justice would be administered by impartial citizens sitting on the grand and trial juries rather than by politicians who have vested interests.
Impeachment is a serious political process with short and long term consequences. The politicians have made a mockery of it.
Philip Hourigan
Mansfield
