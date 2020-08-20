Are city police short-staffed?
To the editor:
On the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 4, I came across a detour on Oakhill Avenue in Attleboro. This section of road was blocked due to a small fire on the ground caused by downed electrical lines caused by strong winds.
To my surprise, the site was blocked off by a fire engine and a firefighter directing traffic. This was the first time I witnessed a firefighter direct traffic.
Is this going to be the new norm? Were the Attleboro Police short-staffed that evening? Did Mayor Paul Heroux defund the Attleboro Police Department like other Democratic mayors across the country?
That firefighter deserves a pat on the back. A job well done without anyone’s rights being violated.
Tom Hunt
Attleboro
