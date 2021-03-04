Area is lucky to have The Sun Chronicle
To the editor:
Although I am short of 50 years reading The Sun Chronicle, I applaud the many years of state and national news stories, local coverage and colorful columns, letters and opinions that continue to brighten my day.
I don’t state it often enough, but I am profoundly grateful for the staff whose articles are researched and written with such professionalism; I am consistently delighted with the photos of Mark Stockwell; I depend on critical information about community events, from sports, weddings and obits to late trash pickups; and I am constantly reminded of how lucky the Attleboro area is to have its own award-winning newspaper.
May it continue to thrive!
Kathy Hickman
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.