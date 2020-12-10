To the editor:
Sadly, I learned we will not be able to view WCVB Channel 5 news as of 12/20/20. Comcast failed to notify us, but thankfully, Sun Chronicle columnist Peter Gay informed us in his recent column. (“FCC to blame for WCVB loss on Comcast,” Dec. 7)
I called Comcast and there will be no options to view this station. We did find a way to watch it live on our television via the Internet. Just another inconvenience that we will have to deal with in order to watch superior reporting.
We live in Massachusetts and we should be see what is happening in our state. Gov. Charlie Baker speaks on Channel 5. I suppose we will have to download to get updates. “Chronicle” is one of our favorite shows for decades. Or should I say was? I suppose that can also be downloaded.
Over the years we discussed dropping Comcast and getting Dish. When I researched it, Dish did not have Channel 5 in their lineup. That was the main reason we stayed with Comcast for so many decades.
We need to find a way to restore this station to our lineup.
Let us hope that this decision is reversed.
Debbie Blackburn
Attleboro
