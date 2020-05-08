To the editor:
Re: Letter to the editor by Lorraine Nye (“Sun Chronicle should blame China, not Trump,” May 6)
Dear Lorraine:
Thank you so much for the hardy belly laugh you gave me. I was reading your contribution, not agreeing with anything you had written, when my eyes landed on the end of the fourth paragraph.
Referring to Democrats, you wrote: “Where was their leadership? Even now, they sit at home, some eating expensive ice cream.”
I could not stop laughing. We all write letters to the editor in an attempt to get a response. Your letter certainly did. I almost dropped my Häagen-Dazs.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
