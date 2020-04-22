Trump maneuvering for dictatorship
To the editor:
President Trump said last week he was considering taking the unprecedented step of adjourning both houses of Congress in order to make recess appointments to fill government posts, citing the emergency created by the coronavirus outbreak.
Since he has total authority (with his present appointee), he has said he can do this and have complete control, like a king. He has also said he could kill someone in Times Square and still get elected by people like frequent Sun Chronicle letter writer and Trump supporter, Bob Foley. But how many people are like Foley?
Many dictators have used this move to make themselves a dictator. We know from the last three years how his appointees bow down and lie, and protect this crazy man who thinks he is God’s Anointed One. Trump has also said he can stay in office and his kids can follow him into perpetuity.
The 25th Amendment, Section Four, would be too difficult to use because he controls his cabinet and the vice president along with Moscow Mitch McConnell, the Senate leader.
Trump wants to appoint his people to control the Voice of America, a news outlet. Trump said, “it has been stuck in committee for two years, preventing (Trump) from managing the Voice of America, very important (to Trump). And if you’ve heard what’s coming out of the Voice of America, it’s disgusting. The things they are (saying) are disgusting toward our country.”
In other words, these news stories are the truth about Trump and his administration and he wants to control the “truth.”
Trump needs to control the press to control the truth. First step for all dictators.
John Wade
Norton
