At least The Sun Chronicle kept this royal nonsense off the front page
To the editor:
The Sun Chronicle, I suppose, had to report on the Royal Family ‘Crisis.’ What with a grown man and his self-important wife deciding to set out on their own? How can that not be news? Especially when it’s happening in another country.
By not plastering the bold headline on the cover page, The Sun Chronicle at least found other news to be of more significance. Like a bunch of apparently ‘nothing better to do’ folks blocking traffic during rush hour. The Brits family squabble did make the Infotainment section so I suppose that’s where, if anywhere, it belongs.
Not being an editor, I don’t know what sells stories but were I to label the headline it would read: ‘Why on God’s Green Earth does Anyone Care’? The real issue with this irrelevant nonsense should be to establish a pool to guess the date of the inevitable divorce. the real winners are going to be the tabloids.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
