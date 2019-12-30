To the editor:
This is in reference to Mike Kirby’s article in the Dec. 14-15 Sun Chronicle edition about having year-round Daylight Saving Time during the fuel shortage of 1975 (“Let’s not make daylight saving time year-round,” City & Town).
There are two other times something like that was tried with equal, unpopular mixed results, one of which I was told about and the other I experienced.
Year-round daylight savings was introduced in this country by President Woodrow Wilson’s administration in 1917 as a way of improving war production during World War I and again by President Roosevelt in February 1942 during World War II for the same reason.
Neither were very popular, but they were tolerated, as we were told we were helping the war effort by making the factory workers more efficient by giving them an extra hour of daylight in the evening.
I was told by my mother that my great-grandfather, Stephen H. Davis, a farmer in Rehoboth, showed his disapproval when the change was made in 1917 during World War I. When someone asked him for the time, he replied, “Do you want God’s time or goddamn Wilson’s time?”
She said that until then, Eastern Standard Time was year-round and farmers did their work during the daylight hours, whatever they were, summer or winter.
In summer they were up at 5, at work by 6 and in bed by 9, or soon after the sun went down (there were no electric lights, only kerosene lamps).
After my grandfather left our farm and became a masonry contractor in Attleboro he, like many others, carried on the tradition of working from dawn to dusk, six days a week in their new occupations.
As for myself, having grown up in the 1920s and ‘30s with Daylight Saving Time during the summer, and Eastern Standard Time in the winter, it was somewhat of a shock to me when we switched to year-round Daylight Saving Time in February 1942, called “war time.”
Like Mike Kirby, I too went to school at 8 a.m. in the semi-darkness, but not to high school — to an 8 a.m. class at the University of Maine in Orono during the winter of 1943-44.
I had to walk a quarter-mile or more to class with the temperature sometimes 10 below and the sun just beginning to show over the horizon. It was no better a little later when I was at boot camp at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station in Illinois, stumbling around in the dark and in equally cold temperatures with the addition of a stiff breeze off Lake Michigan to get your attention.
Again, it was by switching to “war time” year round, factory workers would have an extra hour of daylight to help them do their war-work more efficiently But, I thought, since everyone was working around the clock in three shifts, the extra daylight the evening shift gained was lost in the morning shift.
The real reason for the change might have been to make civilians feel as though they were giving up something to help the war effort, just as we were encouraged to do other things, some good and some bad, such as collecting scrap iron to melt down into new steel (good idea) and old tires to render into new ones (bad idea).
Soon the collection stations were piled high with scrap iron and old tires, but in the case of tires, someone discovered it was not possible to make an old tire into a new one.
Thus, suddenly, with none of the usual fanfare that went along when a project to help the war effort was completed, all the tires suddenly and quietly disappeared. To where it was never said, probably the Atlantic Ocean.
If year-round Daylight Saving Time — with all its ramifications — is needed, it might be better to try the year-round Atlantic Time that Canadians have in Nova Scotia as sort of a compromise between the two, Eastern Standard and Daylight Saving Time.
Otis Dyer
Rehoboth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.