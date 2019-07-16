To the editor:
I would like to respond to The Sun Chronicle’s article about a car fire outside the Attleboro Housing Authority’s Rivercourt complex (“Arson probed in city ... tenants raise concern after suspicious fire,” Page 1, July 13.
The AHA has no greater priority or responsibility than protecting the safety, well-being and peace of mind of our residents. It is for that reason that we hired a security company to monitor the complex as a direct result of residents informing me of suspected drug activities in and around the building. The AHA also has a solid working relationship with the Attleboro Police Department, which has been very helpful and responsive to our residents’ concerns.
The security guard assigned to the complex that evening arrived on the scene at 9:03 p.m., not 9:20 p.m. as reported in the article. This was due to roads leading to the development being blocked off due to the fire. Also, the fire started at 8:48 p.m., 12 minutes before the security guard’s scheduled arrival time of 9 p.m.
The AHA cares deeply about our residents and we want them to live safely and peacefully. Working with our security company and the police, we will not tolerate outsiders infiltrating our developments for the purposes of drug dealing and any other illegal activities.
The AHA is governed by an excellent board of commissioners and we are proud of our contributions to the city. All of us want to be a good member of the greater Attleboro community. I invite AHA residents and all members of the community to contact me anytime if they have any concerns. I can be reached at 508-222-0151 ext. 201, or by email at pmd@attleborohousing.org.
Paul M. Dumouchel
executive director
Attleboro Housing Authority
