To the editor:
The parking ban in Attleboro should absolutely be abolished. The excuse that people cannot be aware that a snowstorm is coming is ridiculous.
Here on the East Side of Attleboro, fines are arbitrarily given out.
One day if you fall asleep and forget to move your car to the parking lot down the street there is a ticket.
The following day, I look out my window and see my neighbors have all left their cars on the street and there are no orange tickets on their windshields.
In both incidences not a single flake of snow was on the ground.
The city should take the lead from the schools and send out phone calls, texts and emails.
I’m contacted every time a fire alarm goes off at Attleboro High School. It shouldn’t be hard for the city to use a similar system of communication to contact residents when a parking ban is in effect.
The current fine for not moving your vehicle is $10. If the current parking ban is changed to a new system, the fee should be raised significantly to impact the person that violates the ordinance and recompense the city.
Chrystal Swenson
Attleboro
