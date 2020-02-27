Attleboro’s Farmers Market is a gem
To the editor:
Thank you to the organizers of the Attleboro Farmers’ Market. I live nearby, and the market has always been a good neighbor. I go almost every week for the fresh food and for the wonderful community atmosphere.
The market attracts a diverse group of people (and their pets), as well as community groups and live music acts. There is a happy, lively atmosphere every Saturday during the season, and then by 2 p.m. everything has been cleaned up, as if it never happened. I’ve spoken with multiple vendors who enjoy the market and return year after year.
The Attleboro Farmers’ Market could not be a better neighbor and deserves its award-winning status. Let’s keep our Attleboro Farmers’ Market.
Margaret Rozek
Attleboro
