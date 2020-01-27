To the editor:
So, it’s my way, or the highway for Joe Caponigro. It comes down to the old playground rules: It’s my ball and my bat, if you do not like it, then go home.
How juvenile of Mayor Paul Heroux to act in this fashion. What makes him think that all volunteers have to share the same political philosophy that he espouses to? Does he understand what he is doing to the countless people who put in hundreds, if not thousands of hours to this city without getting any pay, some not even receiving recognition for the jobs they do? He may hold several master’s degrees, but he is lacking in common sense.
Never in all the years did I ever see former Mayor Kevin Dumas act like this. He did not hold personal vendettas to those that disagreed with him, that I am aware of.
My suggestion to Heroux would be to put your ego aside, your tail between your legs, go back to your office and think!
I have known Caponigro personally for 25 years and always found him to be an honorable man. He is well suited for the positions he has held, because he cares for the city and its people. He has never failed to deliver.
Using the mayor’s logic, which I guess could be an oxymoron, could he then fire all those parents who dedicate countless hours serving on parent teacher’s committees, volunteering for the band, or just helping out at the refreshment stands during sporting events? If so he has just driven the proverbial stake through the heart of what volunteering is supposed to be.
To all the hundreds of parents who saw their children play youth sports, it’s people like Caponigro who made it happen.
It is also disturbing and discouraging to see that some city councilors did not have the intestinal fortitude to join with Caponigro. Instead they remained silent and said nothing. Your silence was certainly deafening. Not living in Attleboro, at the present time, I carry no weight with the ballot box, but I have faith in the voters of this city that come election time, they will remember this and vote accordingly.
Just ask yourself one question, are you better off with Caponigro or without him.
If it is the former, then do the right thing when this mayor is up for re-election.
Howard S. Levine
Raynham
