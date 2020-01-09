To the editor:
Gov. Charlie Baker’s intention to lead a coalition of 10 other states seeking to institute a regional cap-and-trade program that would apply to emissions from cars and trucks, could add up to 17 cents to a gallon of gas.
Most states are seeking legislative approval to enact this carbon tax scheme, but Baker wants to do it by executive order and bypass the democratic process without a vote of the legislature.
According to our state Constitution, all state taxes must originate in the House.
In the Declaration of Independence, Americans declared, “that governments derive their only just powers from the consent of the governed.”
Baker does not have authority to unilaterally raise taxes.
The fund would allow powerful politicians in this “league of nations setup” to control and spend money separate from state legislatures on non-road projects.
Voters have repeatedly rejected gas tax hikes and carbon taxes.
We have enough trouble getting politicians to listen to us and spend tax dollars wisely on their intended purpose.
We pay enough taxes and the state needs to do better helping cities take care of the roads.
I am not satisfied that with a $43 billion budget and a billion-dollar surplus, the state only provides $200 million a year to cities and towns for road maintenance.
Dan Allie
Westfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.